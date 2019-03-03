|
Ernest A. Connelly, 90, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Agnes; loving father of Margarite (Jonathan) Primozich Loew, Johnnie (Sharon) Mitchell, and Gary (MaryKay) Mitchell; dear papa of Zachary, Vanessa, and Jacob Loew, and Melissa (Bill) Waddle, and Janel (Dan) Daczewitz; cherished great grandfather of 7; fond brother of the late Katherine, Paul, Margaret, Eugene, John, and Glenn. Memorial mass at St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Saturday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Honor Flight Chicago 9701 W. Higgins Rd. Ste. 310 Rosemont, IL 60018 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019