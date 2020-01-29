Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Ernest A. Halvorsen, Sr., retired CPD. Beloved husband of JoAnn, nee Lichamer. Loving father of Navy LCDR Scott (Christina) and Ernie Jr. (Cindy) Halvorsen. Dear grandfather of Kaylee, Maverick, and Ernie "Finn." Loving brother of Carol (Joseph) Shell and the late Dennis (Cecile) Halvorsen. Brother-in-law, uncle, and friend of many. Ernie was a proud Marine Veteran, and served 39 years with CPD. He was an adored father and devoted husband and will truly be missed. Visitation 3 PM to 8 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Service 10:00 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Info 847-901-4012 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
