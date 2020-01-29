|
Ernest A. Halvorsen, Sr., retired CPD. Beloved husband of JoAnn, nee Lichamer. Loving father of Navy LCDR Scott (Christina) and Ernie Jr. (Cindy) Halvorsen. Dear grandfather of Kaylee, Maverick, and Ernie "Finn." Loving brother of Carol (Joseph) Shell and the late Dennis (Cecile) Halvorsen. Brother-in-law, uncle, and friend of many. Ernie was a proud Marine Veteran, and served 39 years with CPD. He was an adored father and devoted husband and will truly be missed. Visitation 3 PM to 8 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Service 10:00 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Info 847-901-4012 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
