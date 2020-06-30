Ernest Basile

Ernest M Basile, age 89, passed away on June 28, 2020, at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. Psychologist and teacher for many years at Moraine Valley Community College. Beloved husband of the late Elaine M. Basile, loving step-father of Susan (Steve) Markus, Kathleen (Michael) Pagnano, Richard (Amy) Marrero, Annette (the late Floyd)Garver, Stephen (Paula) Marrero, and the late James Marrero. Fond grandfather of Michelle Dunholter, Stephanie (Tyler) Holmberg, Katherine Markus, Connor (Katie) Marrero, William (Alexandra) Markus, Kyle Marrero, and Joseph Marrero. Great-Grandfather of Andria and Gina. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2nd from 9:30 am till time of Funeral Mass 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 8404 S Cass Ave Darien Il interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside IL. Memorials appreciated to St. Patrick Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL 60563. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.