Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
Ernest Beutel Obituary
Ernest William Beutel was a husband, father, doctor, lawyer, naval officer, scholar, role model and inspiration to us all. As a cardiothoracic surgeon, he served the Navy, Saint Joseph Hospital and Resurrection Hospital, including as president of the medical staff. As an attorney, he utilized his medical knowledge as a patient advocate. Ernest William is survived by his wife, Anita, and two sons, Ernest and Andrew, with their spouses, Samantha and Maria. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to of Chicago, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601, Youthbuild of Lake County, 2303 Kemble Ave., North Chicago, IL 60064 or a . Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
