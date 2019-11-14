|
Ernest William Beutel was a husband, father, doctor, lawyer, naval officer, scholar, role model and inspiration to us all. His family and friends would say he built more than just a life… He built a legacy. Beginning at an early age, he loved school and developed a strong work ethic, receiving a full scholarship to complete both undergraduate and medical degrees. As a cardiothoracic surgeon, he served in the Navy, and after at Saint Joseph Hospital and Resurrection Hospital, including a term as president of the medical staff. After an extensive career as an accomplished physician, he started a legal profession, utilizing his medical knowledge as a patient advocate. In addition to his scholarly accomplishments and professional achievements, Ernest William is remembered for his compassion. He loved his family and friends and always had their interests at heart. Ernest William is survived by his wife, Anita, and two sons, Ernest and Andrew, with their spouses, Samantha and Maria. These words are a tribute to his legacy, but his true legacy lives on through us all. Although Ernest William has passed, he will always be in our hearts. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to of Chicago, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601, Youthbuild of Lake County, 2303 Kemble Ave., North Chicago, IL 60064 or a . Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019