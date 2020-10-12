Ernest C. Liedtke, age 92, beloved husband of the late Rachel Liedtke, nee Gaona, loving father of Ernest A. (Linda), Charles W., Stephen K. (Elizabeth); cherished grandfather of Alex, Charles, Jr. (Jennifer), Laura (fiancé Matt), Melissa, Robin, Kurt (Caitlin); great-grandfather of Sadie and Connor; also, many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 8:15 a.m. until time of prayers 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, to St. Scholastica Church, Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www. modelldarien.com