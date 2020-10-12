1/
Ernest C. Liedtke
Ernest C. Liedtke, age 92, beloved husband of the late Rachel Liedtke, nee Gaona, loving father of Ernest A. (Linda), Charles W., Stephen K. (Elizabeth); cherished grandfather of Alex, Charles, Jr. (Jennifer), Laura (fiancé Matt), Melissa, Robin, Kurt (Caitlin); great-grandfather of Sadie and Connor; also, many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 8:15 a.m. until time of prayers 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, to St. Scholastica Church, Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www. modelldarien.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
08:15 - 09:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
