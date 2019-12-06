Home

Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Ernest De Salvo
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Mary of Annunciation Church
22333 W Erhart Rd
Mundelein, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Annunciation Church
22333 W Erhart Rd.
Mundelein, IL
Ernest D. De Salvo


1931 - 2019
Ernest D. De Salvo Obituary
Ernest D. De Salvo 88, beloved husband of Diane (nee Johnson), loving father of Matthew (Terri), Deborah (Tom) Sarikas, Thomas (Melissa), brother of Robert (Mary), William (Elma), James (Darlene), the late John, Mary Ann Schiller, Theresa (the late Jerry) Gluzak, grandfather of 9. Visitation 9-10 AM Monday at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church 22333 West Erhart Rd. Mundelein, IL. Funeral mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Jimmy V Foundation at www.jimmyv.com or Radford Green at Sedgebrook 960 Audubon Way Lincolnshire, IL 60069. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019
