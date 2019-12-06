|
Ernest D. De Salvo 88, beloved husband of Diane (nee Johnson), loving father of Matthew (Terri), Deborah (Tom) Sarikas, Thomas (Melissa), brother of Robert (Mary), William (Elma), James (Darlene), the late John, Mary Ann Schiller, Theresa (the late Jerry) Gluzak, grandfather of 9. Visitation 9-10 AM Monday at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church 22333 West Erhart Rd. Mundelein, IL. Funeral mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Jimmy V Foundation at www.jimmyv.com or Radford Green at Sedgebrook 960 Audubon Way Lincolnshire, IL 60069. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019