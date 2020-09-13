1/
Ernest D. Hermes
Ernest Hermes, 88 died peacefully September 9, 2020.

Born and raised in Chicago, IL the son of Harold and Lillian (Manke) Hermes. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was decorated with the following medals: National Defense Service medal, China service medal, Korean service medal, United Nations service medal and good conduct medal.

He met and married his high school sweetheart June Petra Johnsen, they were married in 1954 and celebrated 63 years of marriage. In 1963, they bought their first home in Carol Stream, IL and raised 3 children there, David Hermes, Jill Hermes and Caryn (Randy) Irwin.

Active in many Carol Stream activities including serving on the Carol Stream Board, along with the police commission and the zoning board. They moved to Huntley, IL in 2010 and he enjoyed golfing, wood working, pinochle and playing pool. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Julie (Bates) Bowler, Lucca Hermes, Caylin Garduno, Nicolas (Lauren) Vaughn, Taylor Irwin and Erik Vaughn and 4 great-grandchildren, Emelia Henaghan, Isaiah, Jezyiah Garduno, and Magnolia Bowler. Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, June and by his sister, June Marie.

Private family services will be held at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, Huntley, IL . In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to one of the following: Huntley American Legion, VFW or American Heart Association.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
