|
|
Ernest F. Kummetz, age 92, of Chicago passed away May 25, 2019. Loving husband of Elizabeth J. "Topsy", nee Doonan, for 62 years; dear father of Martin J., Christopher, the late Celeste, and Keith D. "Dan" (Nicole); proud grandfather of Luca; fond brother of Beverly A. (Dom) Cappello, and the late Lottie A. (Albert) Cicha, and William E. Kummetz; son of the late Ernst and Adeline, nee Schwentorus, Kummetz; special uncle, great-uncle, and friend of many. Memorial Service 11 am Monday, June 3, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 6201 W. Patterson, Chicago. Visitation at the family home Monday 4-7 pm following the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers memorials to Chicago Lighthouse www.chicagolighthouse.org , Blind Services Association www.blindserviceassociation.org, or Mary Bryant Home For The Blind www.marybryanthome.org appreciated. For visitation and service details please contact Matz Funeral Home, Chicago (773)545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019