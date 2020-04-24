Home

Ernest Freudman


1930 - 2020
Ernest Freudman Obituary
Passed away April 18, 2020 at the age of 89 at home in Chicago, Illinois. He was born in Vienna, Austria on December 19, 1930. As a child, he emigrated to Quito, Ecuador. He attended high school in Panama, became a US citizen and moved to the United States, eventually obtaining a BS in Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Ernest founded several successful technology companies including QuotePro which helped pioneer the insurance technology industry. He continued to serve as CEO until his passing.

Beloved husband of Margot Freudman (nee Nussbaum). Cherished father of Carla Freudman (Craig Scheunemann), Debra (Paul) Korner and Marco (Michele) Freudman. Loving grandfather of Arielle and Will Korner, Olivia, Vivienne and Genevieve Freudman. Dear brother of the late Nelly (Mischa) Weiser and uncle to Betty Weiser, Julie and John Oppenheimer, Cecilia McCall and Alicia Batchelor. He was a trusted friend and mentor to many. Burial services will be privately held for immediate family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
