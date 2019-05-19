Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Dr. Ernest G. Havrilla, O.D., age 91, WWII Vet, beloved husband of Janet nee Kmiotek. Loving father of Ernest J., Mary (Stephan) Junger, John (Christine), Janet (Frank Caruso) and the late Mark. Dear grandfather of Joshua & Jacob Junger & John Havrilla, II. Fond brother of Dorothy (the late Ray) Ludack & Alice (Gene) Harasiak. Also many nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Clarendon Hills Cem. Visitation Sunday 3 to 9 p.m. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
