Ernest (Ernie, ErnDawg) was born March 3, 1943 in Chicago Illinois to Henry and Sigred Lindberg. He passed away on June 17, 2020 with his wife Nancy by his side. Ernest was 77 years old.



Ernest joined the United States Navy on January 6, 1961 at the age of 18. His career in the Navy was one of the most important periods in his life. His devotion to the Armed Services and particularly the Navy was a passion tantamount in his life. There was never a veteran of any branch or period that he did not acknowledge which usually included the military banter all veterans and active duty military engage in. Ernie was truly a Veteran's Veteran.



After leaving the service he began a long and fruitful life. He worked on extreme high rise buildings setting exterior columns often working the edge of 50 and 60 story buildings and was extremely good at it. He was a master carpenter and builder for over 50 years. He was natural artist. Most of the custom homes he built were in southern California and Lake Tahoe. After retiring from his contracting career he expanded his talent into art by designing and building beautiful furniture.



Ernie traveled the world with his good friend Jerry. They traveled by land and public transportation to Scandinavia to Africa and from Amsterdam to Istanbul to India to mention and beyond. They got to know the culture, the people and many times invited into homes along the way. It was a heck of a ride and both men never forgot these experiences.



Ernie loved his family. He had great respect for both his Father Henry and Mother Sirged. Throughout his life he continued close ties with his sisters Marion and Elyce (now passed) and their sons; his nephews, Craig, Steve Jon Coon, Kurt Nichols and Craig Metros. Ernie was pre-deceased by his daughter Ali Lindberg.



Ernie met his wife Nancy in Reno while walking his dog Trapper and she walking her dog Sasha. They became fast friends and found they had similar passions of skiing and travel. They spent their years together doing just that. Ernie was also a volunteer Ski Race Judge at Squaw Valley which he was very passionate about.



Ernie was a magnet for people and had a contagious personality. He has been loved by many people and always carried a smile, a laugh, a joke or some outlandish story everywhere he went. Ernest Henry Lindberg will be greatly missed by everyone he touched.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Walton's Funerals & Cremations Sierra Chapel 875 W. 2nd Street, Reno NV 89503, Saturday June 27th at 11:00 am.



Thoughts of donations: American Legion and Paralyzed Veterans





