Ernest John Codilis, Sr., age 96, of Countryside, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Lydia Janet Codilis (nee Elasky). The love they shared for 72 years was the foundation of their marriage and family. Together they raised two sons, Ernie (Pam), John (Kathy) and one daughter, Debbie (Trevor) Taylor. He was the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren as well as 10 great-grandchildren. "Grandpa Ernie" was incredibly genuine and passionate about his family. His dedication was constant and immeasurable. He was an exceptional husband, father and grandfather that loved life. His legacy will live on in all of us. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps in World War II. He then followed his passion for aviation retiring from United Airlines in 1981. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Codilis and his sister Constance Stawiarski, all whom he loved deeply. Memorial tributes may be made in Ernie's name to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
at www.mercyhome.org
. A celebration of Ernie's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com