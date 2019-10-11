Home

Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Ernest Langheld
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church
305 Lemont St.
Lemont, IL
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church
305 Lemont St.
Lemont, IL
Ernest L. Langheld


1926 - 2019
Ernest L. Langheld Obituary
Ernest L. Langheld, 93, of Lemont, passed away October 8, 2019, with his family at his side. Born January 20, 1926, in Lemont. He was a construction foreman for 40 years. After retiring, he worked as a maintenance person at Mt. Assisi Convent from 1984 until November of 1993. He also served as Elder at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church for 6 years. Beloved husband of Gladys, nee Hamstengel, Langheld; loving father of Gloria (Phillip) Kupiec, Melanie (John) Earnest, and Jeffrey (Linda) Langheld; adored grandfather of Carrie (Lucas) Borth, Jamie (Ryan) Myers, Phillip (Tracey) Kupiec, Michael (Shellie) Earnest, Kristin (Greg) Kupiec, Kevin (Jenny) Earnest, Andrea (Anthony) Kurt, and Daniel (Holly) Langheld; proud great-grandfather of Kayla, Hayley, Logan, Liam, Matthew, Madison, Emily, Pennie, Glen, Hannah, Chelsea, Gracey, Egan, Raegan, and Chloe; and dearest uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday from 4 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Lying in state Monday, October 14, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 305 Lemont St. Lemont. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019
