It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ernest (Ernie) M. Orlando, age 52, of Aurora, IL. Beloved son of Geraldine and the late Ernest E. Orlando. Angelic brother of Lisa (Gary) Wong, Devoted uncle of Gracie, Anjolie and Charlotte Hull. Dear nephew of Janet Froula and Eileen Mitchell. Ernie was adored by friends and family. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Wednesday Mar. 6th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Family and friends will meet Thursday Mar. 7th at Holy Cross Church, 2300 Main St, Batavia for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Marywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and is much appreciated. Funeral info: 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019