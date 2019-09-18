Home

Ernest R. Girardi Obituary
Ernest R. Girardi, 91 of Park Ridge; passed away Sept. 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley nee; Diamond for 46 years; dear brother of Rita (Anton) Lazaro and Roselyn (Donald) Bergamin; fond brother-in-law of Kenneth Diamond and the late Dennis Diamond; fond uncle and cousin. Ernie was plumber for over 50 years, retired from University of Illinois, Chicago. Family and friends will gather Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church, 920 Granville, Park Ridge, IL 60068 from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Private interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Pk. Info: www.northwestfuneralcare.com or (847)227-0523.
