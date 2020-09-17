1/
Ernest Siegel
Ernest Siegel. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Siegel nee Kaplan. Loving father of Michele (Yoram) Sharon, Jordan (Karen Heger) Siegel, and Holly (Howard) Stone. Cherished grandfather of Abbie (Simon), Dani (Meir), Josh (Mor), Ben, and Alex. Adored great grandfather of Adam, Alexis, and Ariel. Dear brother of Lawrence (the late Marlene), Mitchel, and the late Robert Siegel. Due to public health concerns, the services will be private but can be viewed live Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:30 PM or any time after at MitzvahFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to your preferred charity would be appreciated. Info: 630-648-9824.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
