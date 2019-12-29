|
|
Ernest Simon, 84, beloved husband of the late Eileen nee Shapiro for 50 years; loving father of Bonnie Peluse and Cheryl Simon; cherished Papa of Sarah Peluse; brother of Errol Simon; fond brother-in-law of Beverly (the late Robert) Fox. Chapel service, Monday, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019