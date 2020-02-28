Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Sroor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest "Ernie" Sroor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest "Ernie" Sroor Obituary
Ernest (Ernie) Sroor, age 88, died February 26, 2020. Devoted son of the late Thomas and Lillian. Loving father of Denise (James). Cherished grandfather of Matthew and Jessica. Dear brother of the late Mitchell (Sylvia) and James (Mary). Adored uncle of the late Tom, Mark, Joseph and Michael. Great uncle to Aiden, Honor, Mary and Sophia. Cousin and friend to many, especially his dear friends at Whole Foods at Kingsbury – his guardian angels. Ernie lived life on his own terms and went out swinging. For information www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -