|
|
Ernest (Ernie) Sroor, age 88, died February 26, 2020. Devoted son of the late Thomas and Lillian. Loving father of Denise (James). Cherished grandfather of Matthew and Jessica. Dear brother of the late Mitchell (Sylvia) and James (Mary). Adored uncle of the late Tom, Mark, Joseph and Michael. Great uncle to Aiden, Honor, Mary and Sophia. Cousin and friend to many, especially his dear friends at Whole Foods at Kingsbury – his guardian angels. Ernie lived life on his own terms and went out swinging. For information www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020