Ernest T. Rossiello, age 76, died peacefully on July 25, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Proud father of his cherished daughter, Nina. Fond brother of Nina (Tony) Castro, Guy (Peggy), Ralph, Michael (Randy), and the late Susanna. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews and devoted cousin to his extended Rossiello and Susco families. Visitation Saturday August 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Resurrection at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington Street, Chicago, IL. Due to COVID-19, we are asking all who attend to please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Entombment at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, Queens, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii. For information 773-276-7800





