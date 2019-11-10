|
|
Longtime resident of Oak Park and Elmwood Park, Ernie died October 30, 2019 at age 89. He served in the Army during the Korean War after graduating from the University of Illinois. He worked as a Personnel Manager for several Chicago companies. His passion was for Judo in which he was active for over five decades attaining the rank of 5th degree Black Belt. Ernie is survived by his daughters, Karen and Barb, his longtime companion, Pam Schultz, and his former wife, Pauline. Online condolences may be sent to HeritageBerwyn.com; a celebration of Ernie's life will take place at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019