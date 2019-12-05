Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Ernest Werner Kirchheimer, 94, died peacefully on November 21, 2019 in Highland Park, IL. The youngest son of Bertha (Thalheimer) and Eugene Kirchheimer, Ernest was born in Heilbronn, Germany. A Holocaust survivor, he moved with his parents to Houston, Texas when he was 12 to begin a new life and proudly served his adopted country during World War II, receiving the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and the French Legion of Honor for his service. Ernest graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering, later receiving a master's degree in philosophy from the University of Houston. He worked as a chemical engineer and manager in the petrochemicals industry for his entire career, retiring from Mobil Corp. in 1990. He met the love of his life, Carol McNeill, in 1960 in New York City, where they both worked for the Texas Butadiene and Chemical Corp. Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; an uncle, Henry Thalheimer; his sister Gretel Etwanik and brother August Kirchheimer; and more recently, by his nephew, James Kirkland, and his beloved wife Carol. A devoted and loving father, uncle and grandfather, Ernest is survived by his daughter Barbara (Robert Kelsey), nieces Marguerite Kirchheimer and Mary Anne Cramer, nephews John and Jim McNeill, and his cherished grandchildren Jason and Marina Polydoris. Memorial service, Sunday, December 8, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Funeral info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
