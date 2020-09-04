1/
Ernest Wesley Shaw Jr.
Ernest Wesley Shaw Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully on August 26th, 2020. loving husband to Charlotte Shaw. Dear brother to Darby, Jim, MaryAnne, Ben, and Robert. Memorial visitation will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the West Suburban Humane Society located at 1901 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Any cards may be sent to 'Ms. Charlotte Shaw' in care of Blake Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave, Lisle, IL, 60532


Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
