|
|
Ernesto Sergio Perez-Ferreiro, MD passed away on August 19, 2019 at age 90. Born and raised in Cuba, he immigrated to Chicago soon after completing a medical degree in 1960 at the Complutense University of Madrid, in Spain. He was a long-time resident of Oak Brook and Hinsdale. He was a specialist in Family Medicine and had his own physician practice in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife Ingrid Perez-Ferreiro (nee Carlson), his sister Hilda V. Booth (nee Perez Ferreiro), and his mother Josefa Ferreiro de Leon and father Ernesto Perez Ferrer. He is survived by a niece and two nephews - children of his sister Hilda - and several first cousins. He was cremated and his remains were interred next to Ingrid's at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum in Hillside, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019