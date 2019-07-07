|
Ervin A. Licko, age 95, United States Marine Corps Veteran of WWII and Korea passed away on July 2, 2019. Ervin was the beloved husband of Eleanor L., nee Hormann, for 63 wonderful years; loving father of Karen S. (Robert) Erst; dearest son of the late Anna and John Licko; cherished grandfather of Amy (Joseph) Greene, Amanda and the late David Erst; great grandfather of Savannah and Tyler Greene; dear brother of the late Richard J. (the late Joyce) Licko, and he was a fond uncle of many. Ervin was a member of the Ben Hur Masonic Lodge #818. Visitation Friday July 12, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norrridge, IL. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and we will then proceed for Interment, with Marine Corps Honors, at St. Luke Cemetery in Chicago. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019