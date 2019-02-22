|
|
Ervin "Erv" A. Wall, 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno. Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Kieta); Loving father of Robert (Masoumeh), Joseph (Betty), Richard (Leslie) Wall and Dianne (Keith) Harvey; Devoted grandfather of Rob, Jessica (Fiancee Frank), Craig (Fiancee D.J.), Dana Wall, Sarah, Lindsay Harvey, and Carla (Dan) Gorman; Cherished great-grandfather of Dominic Harvey; Fond brother of Florence (Late Dr. T.B.) Gasior, Eugene (Evelyn) Wall, the late Ray (Late Helen) Wall and the late Dorothy Dombro. Former owner of Erv's Finer Foods, and retired salesman at Frito Lay. Army Air Force veteran of WWII. Member of the Bremen V.F.W. Post 2791 and the Tinley Park American Legion Post 615. Visitation Sunday, 2-9 PM at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Funeral Monday, 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Illinois Veterans Home, One Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950 would be appreciated. Info 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019