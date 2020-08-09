1/2
Ervin D. Thuerk
Ervin D. Thuerk, 94, passed away in Santa Clarita, California on July 30, 2020. Erv was born and raised in Evanston and resided in Arlington Heights from 1955-1976. After a 29-year career with Jewel Food Stores, he retired in 1976 as Vice President of Produce. Erv is survived by his children Sherry Douglas, Donna (Bruce) Norman and Scott (Daisy) Thuerk, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Erv was preceded in death by his wife Shirley née Stewart; daughter Kathie Chesnut; parents Charles and Frieda née Krey; siblings Ray, Carl, Edna, Dorothy, Sally, Irene, Adeline and Norma. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sun Valley Jazz Jamboree, PO Box 2745, Sun Valley, ID 83353 or the Arthritis Foundation, PO Box 96280, Washington D.C. 20077. Further info: www.donnellanfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
