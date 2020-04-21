Home

Erwin (Erv) F. Janis, Age 82, of Chicago passed away on April 12, 2020.

Preceded in death by wife Karen (nee Kenar) Janis and beloved children Jeffrey J. and Janine L. Janis. Erv was also father to Jennifer J. Janis, Jolene A. (Lino) Checchin; grandfather to Samantha, Adam and Nicholas. Son of the late Erwin Janis and Jacqueline Turco nee Polizzi. Dear brother to Jacqueline (Raymond) Panek, the late Bruce Janis, and Joni Corr, loved uncle, great uncle and cousin to many. He was well known to many and will be missed by his friends at the Friendly Tavern. Interment will be private. A celebration of Erv's life will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020
