|
|
Erwin F. Loy, age 88; beloved husband of the late Ruthie M. Loy; loving mother of Michael (Elaine) Loy, Sr.; cherished grandfather of Joseph, Stanley, Elayne and Michael, Jr. (Ashley) Loy; great grandfather of Stanley, Madison, Olivia and Ava Grace. Visitation Tuesday, October 15th, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Retired Plaster with Local 74, for over 50 years. Funeral Wednesday, October 16th, 9:15 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to Divine Savior Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Memorials to the, Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd., Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093, www.allbloodcancers.org appreciated. Interment Assumption Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019