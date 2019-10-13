Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Savior Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Erwin Loy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erwin F. Loy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erwin F. Loy Obituary
Erwin F. Loy, age 88; beloved husband of the late Ruthie M. Loy; loving mother of Michael (Elaine) Loy, Sr.; cherished grandfather of Joseph, Stanley, Elayne and Michael, Jr. (Ashley) Loy; great grandfather of Stanley, Madison, Olivia and Ava Grace. Visitation Tuesday, October 15th, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Retired Plaster with Local 74, for over 50 years. Funeral Wednesday, October 16th, 9:15 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to Divine Savior Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Memorials to the, Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd., Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093, www.allbloodcancers.org appreciated. Interment Assumption Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now