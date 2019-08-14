Home

Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
Erwin Mack
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:15 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
700 E. 170th Street
South Holland, IL
Erwin Mack


1920 - 2019
Erwin Mack Obituary
Erwin Mack, age 98, U.S.A.A.F. WWII Veteran, late of South Holland. Loving brother of the late Richard (Renette) Makowski; dear uncle of Richard (Linda) Mack, Andrea (Gregory) Smith, and Gregory (Michelle) Makowski; kind great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Erv was a retired IRS agent with many years of dedicated service. He was also a multi-instrumentalist who grew up playing trombone, and played piano at the Willowbrook Ballroom and other venues on the weekends. Visitation Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:15 a.m., from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland, to Holy Ghost Church Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
