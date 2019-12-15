Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erwin Melton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erwin Melton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erwin Melton, age 99, beloved husband of the late Sylvia "Billie" Melton (nee Heiser), happily married for 68 years; loving father of Roger (Beverley) Melton and Susan (Alan) Sebulsky; cherished Poppa of Allison (AJ) Colbert, David Sebulsky and the late blessed Sarah Sebulsky; dear brother of the late Martin (the late Phyllis) Melton; treasured uncle to nine nieces and nephews; a special thank you to Barbara Gebela and Rosaly Martinez for their care and dedication. Born and raised in Columbus, OH, Erwin and his family later settled in Detroit, MI where he was the founder of Quality Pipe Products. Erwin was a proud WWII veteran, having served in the Army Air Corps. Chapel service Mon, Dec 16, 3:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Erwin wanted donations to go to the Sarah Sebulsky Foundation which supports children's charities in the memory of his beloved granddaughter. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now