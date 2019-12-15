|
Erwin Melton, age 99, beloved husband of the late Sylvia "Billie" Melton (nee Heiser), happily married for 68 years; loving father of Roger (Beverley) Melton and Susan (Alan) Sebulsky; cherished Poppa of Allison (AJ) Colbert, David Sebulsky and the late blessed Sarah Sebulsky; dear brother of the late Martin (the late Phyllis) Melton; treasured uncle to nine nieces and nephews; a special thank you to Barbara Gebela and Rosaly Martinez for their care and dedication. Born and raised in Columbus, OH, Erwin and his family later settled in Detroit, MI where he was the founder of Quality Pipe Products. Erwin was a proud WWII veteran, having served in the Army Air Corps. Chapel service Mon, Dec 16, 3:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Erwin wanted donations to go to the Sarah Sebulsky Foundation which supports children's charities in the memory of his beloved granddaughter. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019