|
|
Erwin Pickard, age 94, a resident of Wheeling, IL since 1992, passed away on April 3, 2020. Devoted and loving husband of Fay Pickard, nee Lerner for 67 years. Loving mother of Michael (Rheta Schwartz) Pickard and Cheryl Pickard. Caring brother of Frances (Nate) Bordo, Al (Goldie) Pickard, and Abraham Pickowsky. Grandfather of Samantha Pickard (Ron Peterson), great-grandfather of Madison Pickard-Spaulding, Lucas Peterson, and Kayla Peterson. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the . Private interment at Westlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020