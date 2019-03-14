Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
8851 Skokie Blvd.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 478-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Erwin Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erwin Ralph Harris

Obituary Condolences

Erwin Ralph Harris Obituary
Erwin Ralph Harris, age 94, of Chicago, passed away on March 12th; beloved husband of the late Lyia Rose Harris; loving father of Renee (Joseph) Pontrille, Sheila (Bill) Pollack, Morey (Jackie) Harris, and Ira Harris; adored grandfather of Michael and Nina Caruso, Lyndsey Harris, and the late Stephanie Tinnerella; proud great grandfather of James, Rachael, and Nicole Tinnerella, Alicia and Lola Caruso. Service Friday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , or a non-kill animal shelter. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now