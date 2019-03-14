|
Erwin Ralph Harris, age 94, of Chicago, passed away on March 12th; beloved husband of the late Lyia Rose Harris; loving father of Renee (Joseph) Pontrille, Sheila (Bill) Pollack, Morey (Jackie) Harris, and Ira Harris; adored grandfather of Michael and Nina Caruso, Lyndsey Harris, and the late Stephanie Tinnerella; proud great grandfather of James, Rachael, and Nicole Tinnerella, Alicia and Lola Caruso. Service Friday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , or a non-kill animal shelter. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019