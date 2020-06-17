Erwin Rosenblum, beloved husband and best friend of Penny Rosenblum, nee Margolin. Loving father of Jan (Steven) Rappin, Paul (Jennifer) Rosenblum, and Angie (David) Weinberg. Beloved Papa of Danny, Jessica, Eddie, Jonathan, Joey, Ellie, and Jenna. Son of the late Julius and Tilly Rosenblum. Dear brother of Judy Kahan. Great friend, uncle and cousin to many. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Shore Foundation in memory of Neal Allen Weiner, 1033 University Place, #450, Evanston, IL 60201. Private service on Thursday 4PM. To attend the funeral live stream please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.