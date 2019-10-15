Home

Erwin W. Sobotka, age 97; World War II Navy Veteran; beloved husband of the late Olga nee Kwasek; loving father of Diane (William) Smrz; loving brother of Arleen (the late Louis) McCrory and the late La Verna (the late Jack) Mann; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. A private interment will be held at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019
