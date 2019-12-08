|
|
Erwin "Bud" Zalon, age 91, beloved husband of Shirley Zalon (nee Franks), happily married for nearly 70 years; loving father of Madelyn (John Calhoun) Zalon, Arnold Zalon, Susan (Richard) Lange and Yvonne Zalon; cherished Zayda of Jennifer Zalon, Andrew (Lauren) Zalon, Jonathan (Steven) Lange, Tricia (David) Draeger, Joel (Andrea) Rosenblatt and Elissa Rosenblatt; doting great-grandfather of Carter, Madison, Honest, Jacob, Theodore, Mariana and Brayden; much loved brother of Sandra Posner and the late Zelda Johnson; treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. Erwin was the founder of CJ Auto Parts. He and Shirley were avid sailors. He was active in the GLCC, Great Lakes Cruising Club, where he served as Rear Commodore. Chapel service Monday, December 9, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or American Macular Degeneration Foundation. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019