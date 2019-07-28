|
Esmond Cohen, age 89, beloved husband of Judith, nee Stone, cherished father of Beth Cohen, Suzanne (Adam) West and David Cohen, loving grandfather of Marc Lynge (Voula Kakaletris), Sean Lynge, Christopher Lynge, Morgan Lynge, Joryn West, Alexander Traub and great-grandchildren Chris and Alexa, dear brother of the late Kareen (Raymond) Swidersky. Graveside services Monday 10:30 am at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand Rd and Rte 53 in Arlington Heights. Contributions to Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinsons.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824), or WWW.MITZVAHFUNERALS.COM
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019