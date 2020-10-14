1/1
Estelle A. Rabbitt
Estelle "Stella" Rabbitt, nee Noga, age 93, passed away peacefully at Smith Village, Chicago, Monday, October 12, 2020. Adored wife of the late Thomas "Thom"; beautiful and loving mother of James (Maridell) and the late, infant Kenneth Thomas; Proud "Nana" to Katharine Rabbitt (Thomas J.) Burke and great-grandchildren Nina Mae Burke and Chloe Estelle Burke. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother and father, Zofia and Antoni Noga, and by her dear brothers and sisters and their spouses: Antoni "Tony" (Gertrude), Joseph (Adeline), Casimir, Sr. (Jean), Walter (Dolores), Eugenia (Albert) Zientek and Emily (Joseph ) Palenik. Fun-loving "Auntie Stell" to many nieces and nephews. Faithful employee for many years at A & P Foods and R & R Street Co., and long-time member of St. Symphorosa Seniors' Club. Generous and loyal friend and co-worker to all who were fortunate to know her. Visitation Friday, October 16, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapel, 8999 South Archer Avenue, Willow Springs, Illinois, 60480. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees. Funeral Saturday, October 17, from the funeral home to St. Rene Goupil Church, 6949 W. 63rd Pl., Chicago, Illinois for mass at 10:00 a.m. Those wishing to attend the Mass must register either by calling or registering through the funeral home website. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Justice, Illinois. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire Smith Village staff for all they did for Estelle. In lieu of flower, donations to Emilie's Fund, at Smith Village, 2320 West 113th Place, Chicago, Illinois 60643-4112 would be most appreciated. www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com. 708-839-8999



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
Funeral services provided by
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
