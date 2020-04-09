Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Estelle Berliant

Estelle Marsha Berliant, nee Abrams, age 84, beloved wife of Marvin White, Jr.; loving mother of Allan (Kim) Berliant and Alyse (Steve Volberding) Poteshman; adored Grammy of Danielle Poteshman, Jillian (Michael Jacoby) Poteshman, Alexa (Bryan Garneau) Poteshman, Sterling Berliant and Taylor (Tracy) Berliant; proud great grandmother of Macky and Max; devoted daughter of the late Leo and the late Bess Abrams; treasured friend to many. Estelle had unconditional love for her family and friends, she will live on in all of our hearts. Contributions may be made to the Hypoparathyroidism Association, Inc, www.hypopara.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2020
