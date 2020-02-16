|
|
Estelle Colan, nee Hershman, 107, beloved wife of the late Dr. Hyman Colan; loving mother of Shari (Jerry) Noskin and the late Carole Horwitz; cherished grandmother of Gary Noskin (Cori Levinson), Diane (Steve) Miller, Randi (Russel) Miron and Marc (Lynda) Horwitz; adored GG Stelle of Jeremy and Matthew Noskin, Rachel and Alyssa Miller, Andrew and Leigh Miron and Ava and Claire Horwitz. Chapel service Monday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel and JourneyCare. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020