Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Interment
Following Services
Shalom Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Estelle Colan

Estelle Colan Obituary
Estelle Colan, nee Hershman, 107, beloved wife of the late Dr. Hyman Colan; loving mother of Shari (Jerry) Noskin and the late Carole Horwitz; cherished grandmother of Gary Noskin (Cori Levinson), Diane (Steve) Miller, Randi (Russel) Miron and Marc (Lynda) Horwitz; adored GG Stelle of Jeremy and Matthew Noskin, Rachel and Alyssa Miller, Andrew and Leigh Miron and Ava and Claire Horwitz. Chapel service Monday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel and JourneyCare. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
