Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skyline Room 37th floor of Brookdale Senior Living
2960 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Skyline Room 37th floor of Brookdale Senior Living
2960 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle Edlis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle Edlis

Obituary Condolences

Estelle Edlis Obituary
loving mother of Susan and Joan Edlis; cherished daughter of the late Isadore "Sam" and Ida Schneider, dear sister of the late Helen Simonson. Her lifelong passion for music gave her over 50 years of joy, attending Chicago Symphony Orchestra concerts and Lyric Opera of Chicago performances. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra or Lyric Opera of Chicago. A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 2 to 8pm with a service at 3pm in the Skyline Room 37th floor of Brookdale Senior Living, 2960 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60657 Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
Read more