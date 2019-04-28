|
loving mother of Susan and Joan Edlis; cherished daughter of the late Isadore "Sam" and Ida Schneider, dear sister of the late Helen Simonson. Her lifelong passion for music gave her over 50 years of joy, attending Chicago Symphony Orchestra concerts and Lyric Opera of Chicago performances. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra or Lyric Opera of Chicago. A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 2 to 8pm with a service at 3pm in the Skyline Room 37th floor of Brookdale Senior Living, 2960 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60657 Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019