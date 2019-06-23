|
Estelle 'Stash' Hobel, of Lisle, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Estelle was the beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Ann. Preceded in death by dear siblings Frank, Florence, Irene and Marie. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Godmother of Elaine.
Family and friends to gather for Visitation Tuesday, June 25, 3-8PM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave, Lisle. Funeral Wednesday, June 26, 8:30AM from funeral home to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 820 Division St., Lisle, for 10AM Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019