Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
(630) 964-9392
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
8:30 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
820 Division St
Lisle, IL
Resources
Estelle Hobel Obituary
Estelle 'Stash' Hobel, of Lisle, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Estelle was the beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Ann. Preceded in death by dear siblings Frank, Florence, Irene and Marie. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Godmother of Elaine.

Family and friends to gather for Visitation Tuesday, June 25, 3-8PM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave, Lisle. Funeral Wednesday, June 26, 8:30AM from funeral home to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 820 Division St., Lisle, for 10AM Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
