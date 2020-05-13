Estelle Holzer Shore
1930 - 2020
Estelle Holzer Shore, age 90, resident of Lincolnwood, Illinois. Beloved wife of Jack Shore, devoted mother of Audrey Holzer Rubin and Bambi Iris Karr, loving grandmother of Margot Holzer Rubin (Ezekiel Sulkes) and Bette Georgia Rubin. She was the daughter of the late Arthur J. Starkman and Beatrice Starkman, and sister of the late Jeanette (Ralph) Heller. Private graveside services will be held at B'nai Brith Zion Cemetery on May 13, 2020. Estelle, known to all of her friends as "Dimpy," was born in Chicago, Illinois, on January 27, 1930 and grew up in Logan Square in Chicago. She earned a Master's Degree in Education at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and after a burgeoning career as a schoolteacher, she joined the ranks of Prudential Insurance Company of America, where she rose to be a senior executive vice president and Prudential's First Vice President of Diversity. She was a regular Million Dollar Table honoree at Prudential where she became the "Prudential Man of the Year" and authored a book titled "Success Comes in Cans." Estelle first married the late Hon. Reginald J. Holzer, Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, with whom she had two daughters, Audrey and Bambi. After Judge Holzer's death, she married well-known patent attorney Jack Shore, with whom she spent the last 20 years of her life. She was appointed as a Director of the Chicago Housing Authority in the 1990s. She served as the first woman president of her temple, Beth El of Northbrook, for a two year period after serving as the Vice President of Education. A lover of live theater, she helped to raise her daughters to do the same, and regularly attended live theatrical productions in Chicago and in New York. "Dimpy" had a lively sense of humor and was well loved by all in her circle of friends. She comfortably fit within the Shakespearian description, "Age cannot wither her, nor custom stale her infinite variety." In order to keep everyone safe there is a private service Wednesday, May 13 at 2PM. To view the funeral live stream please visit our website. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth-El, 3610 Dundee Rd. Northbrook, IL 60062, www.templebeth-el.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 13, 2020.
