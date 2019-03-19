Home

Estelle Mae "Stelly" Reichel

Estelle Mae "Stelly" Reichel Obituary
Estelle Mae "Stelly" Reichel nee, 53 of Arlington Heights, beloved wife of Thomas G.; loving mother of Ryan and CJ; loved daughter of Alice (Late Richard) Prizer and Robert Seltmann; dear sister of Robert Seltmann. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers contributions to Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago 17 N. State, Suite 650, Chicago, IL, 60602 www.epilepsychicago.org appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019
