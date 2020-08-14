Estelle Nellis

Estelle (DiPirro) Nellis age 94 of Batavia, IL, passed away August 10, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Don Nellis in 1970. She is survived by her 3 children, LeeAnn, James, and Dale Ann, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Estelle lived a full life and enjoyed many wonderful experiences with her family. Estelle was an expert typist, administrator and supervisor much of her adult life. In retirement, Estelle enjoyed traveling and visiting with her children and grandchildren. She was known to be strong willed, have love of family, and a great friend extending her helping hand. An incredible and remarkable woman, whom will be missed.





