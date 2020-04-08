|
Estelle Vick, nee Zieminski. Devoted wife of the late George for 68 years. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Veronica Zieminski. Loving sister of the late Walter (late Estelle) Zieminski, the late Mary (late Arthur) O'Leary, the late Nellie (the late Edward) Barry and the late Joseph Zieminski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private funeral service and interment entrusted to Beverly Ridge Funeral Home (773)779-4411
