Zajkowski, Estelle V. (nee Czarnecki) age 99, beloved wife of the late John; loving aunt, great aunt and godmother; special friend of Richard Skrodzki, like a son and her long time caregiver. Will be missed by many friends and neighbors. Her happy and generous spirit will never be forgotten. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Monday 9 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Procession to Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 1118 N. Noble Ave., for 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery For info 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
.