Estelle Zajkowski
1921 - 2020
Zajkowski, Estelle V. (nee Czarnecki) age 99, beloved wife of the late John; loving aunt, great aunt and godmother; special friend of Richard Skrodzki, like a son and her long time caregiver. Will be missed by many friends and neighbors. Her happy and generous spirit will never be forgotten. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Monday 9 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Procession to Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 1118 N. Noble Ave., for 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery For info 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
773-736-2300
Memories & Condolences

November 13, 2020
Aunt Stella, I will miss you with all My Heart! Thank You for being a Wonderful Aunt to Me and Many Others. May God Bless You! Give Hugs to Uncle John, My Mom & Dad and others who are in Heaven. I Love You and Will Always Miss talking to You and coming out to Chicago to see You. Your niece, Erma. ♥
Erma Zajkowski
Family
November 13, 2020
Now you are at peace
Carole Mazurek
Family
November 13, 2020
God bless you, you are now at peace, say Hi to Uncle John
Carole Mazurek
Family
November 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pat Pawelek
Family
