|
|
Esther Andes nee Weinberger, 93, beloved wife of the late Maury Andes. Devoted mother of Brian (Barbara) Andes, Fred (Melanie) Andes, Jon (Ellen) Andes and Helen (Michael) Tobin. Loving grandmother of Benjamin (Bridget) Andes, Emily (Kevin Young) Andes, Sarah Andes, Harrison (Kendra) Andes, Allison (Anthony) Gravina, Katie Andes, Scarlett Andes and Amy Andes. Proud great grandmother of Henry. Dear sister of the late Ethelyn Smith. Service Monday 9:30AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Waldheim. Memorials in her memory to Shir Hadash Synagogue, 200 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, IL 60090, www.shir-hadash.org or ., 30 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 2015, would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019