Esther C. Garzonetti, nee Jaconetty. Beloved wife of the late August L. Garzonetti. Loving mother of Lynn (Glen) Burns, Gary (Joanne) Garzonetti, Marge (Chris) Mantas and the late Robert (Peggy) Garzonetti. Proud grandmother of Jaclyn, Nick, Selissa, John, Shari, Christina, Katrina, Lauren and the late Paul. Great grandmother of Sophie, Derek, Lexi and Gio. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Service and Entombment were Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to American Cancer Society
