1/
Esther D. Dunne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Delores Dunne, 86 years, passed away in peace on November 1, 2020. Survived by her loving husband Martin, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past April. Esther is the daughter of Theodore Belanski and Victoria Kmiec Belanski,(deceased) and sister-in-law, to the late Bonnie Belanski (nee Wilson) all long-time residents of Gage Park Chicago.

Esther is survived by her children Carol Dunne, Nancy Dunne and Theodore Dunne. She is the beloved sister of Richard and wife Barb Belanski, sister in law to Patrick and Marianne Dunne and aunt to many Belanski and Dunne nephews and nieces.

Last week, when asked what she wanted for her upcoming birthday, Esther thoughtfully responded "Not to be old." Esther believed that growing older is a blessing because it means God is giving us life. "There is an appointed time for everything, and a time for every affair under the heavens." (Ecclesiastes 3:1)

After receiving her piano teaching certificate, at 16 she started college. Esther became smitten and married Martin at 21 years old. She then joined him at the Fort Sill, OK army base. Esther was born, married and raised her family on the Southwest-side of Chicago. Esther and Martin were founding parishioners of the then newly dedicated Our Lady of the Snows Church. Esther was a proud, long-serving volunteer of the Girl Scouts of Chicago. Ahead of her time for the day, after raising her children, Esther went back to college and worked part-time for Gibson Greetings. Esther was an excellent seamstress, loved to read, and had a green thumb.

The family takes comfort that Esther's passing was on All Saints Day.

Due to the Covid Pandemic, internment is private.

Arrangements entrusted to Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director) 773-586-7900


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
7735867900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Carol and Nancy, I always enjoyed your mom. She was fun and interesting to talk with because she was "up on things" or at least I thought so! Plus, Carol told me many stories about growing up with your mom, dad and Grandma and Grandpa Belanski and Grandma and Grandpa Dunne! I know you will always cherish the memories and will miss her. I am sorry you lost your mom. Warmly, JoAnn
JoAnn Lilek
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved