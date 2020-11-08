Esther Delores Dunne, 86 years, passed away in peace on November 1, 2020. Survived by her loving husband Martin, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past April. Esther is the daughter of Theodore Belanski and Victoria Kmiec Belanski,(deceased) and sister-in-law, to the late Bonnie Belanski (nee Wilson) all long-time residents of Gage Park Chicago.



Esther is survived by her children Carol Dunne, Nancy Dunne and Theodore Dunne. She is the beloved sister of Richard and wife Barb Belanski, sister in law to Patrick and Marianne Dunne and aunt to many Belanski and Dunne nephews and nieces.



Last week, when asked what she wanted for her upcoming birthday, Esther thoughtfully responded "Not to be old." Esther believed that growing older is a blessing because it means God is giving us life. "There is an appointed time for everything, and a time for every affair under the heavens." (Ecclesiastes 3:1)



After receiving her piano teaching certificate, at 16 she started college. Esther became smitten and married Martin at 21 years old. She then joined him at the Fort Sill, OK army base. Esther was born, married and raised her family on the Southwest-side of Chicago. Esther and Martin were founding parishioners of the then newly dedicated Our Lady of the Snows Church. Esther was a proud, long-serving volunteer of the Girl Scouts of Chicago. Ahead of her time for the day, after raising her children, Esther went back to college and worked part-time for Gibson Greetings. Esther was an excellent seamstress, loved to read, and had a green thumb.



The family takes comfort that Esther's passing was on All Saints Day.



Due to the Covid Pandemic, internment is private.



Arrangements entrusted to Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director) 773-586-7900





